World of deafness explored with humour and warmth
‘Jellyfish have No Ears’ is an intimate, imaginative exploration of identity, sound, and silence
13 February 2025 - 05:00
If you lose your hearing, how does the world around you change? What contours of one-on-one conversations become harder to make out, what details of a bustling room come into sharper focus? What creature comforts do you stubbornly cling to all the while?
These are the questions that translator Jeffrey Zuckerman pondered as he translated French author Adèle Rosenfeld’s Jellyfish Have No Ears, an intimate, wonderfully imaginative exploration of identity, sound and silence...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.