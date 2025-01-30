10 business books to start 2025 on the right foot
Books to help you cope better in the office, in your relationships and even in the gym
30 January 2025 - 05:00
Everyone needs a bit of new year oomph after the holiday slump. A good business or motivational book can provide a different perspective on how to make life work in the office, in your relationships and even in the gym. Here’s my choice for 2025, ordered alphabetically by title.
Africonomics — A History of Western Ignorance by Bronwen Everill (William Collins)..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.