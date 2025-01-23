A taste of royal life
‘Cooking and the Crown’ provides a glimpse into the kitchens and dining rooms of kings and queens
23 January 2025 - 05:00
Often in life, it’s not what you know, but who you know.
Food writer Tom Parker Bowles had a distinct advantage in researching this fascinating, witty and alluring book on royal cuisine. His mum is Queen Camilla...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.