The San’s search for safe and bounteous territory
In ‘Runs Gently Upon the Earth’, Geoff Olivier provides insight into the lives of SA’s original inhabitants
12 December 2024 - 05:00
SA has seen more than its fair share of shameful actions, but few are more disgraceful than the virtual extermination of the San people, the original inhabitants of this magnificent land.
We are fortunate that retired history teacher Geoff Olivier has turned his lifelong interest in, and study of, the remarkable First People into an absorbing saga, demonstrating a rare and valuable insight into the lives, customs and traditions of this nation. ..
