Nine good SA reads for 2025
Some of the best local books set for release early in the new year
12 December 2024 - 05:00
Book People by Paige Nick
Norma Jacobs is an average accountant, managing a Facebook book club and sharing a quiet life with her boyfriend in London. That is, until her life takes a bizarre turn: she’s suddenly being threatened by a deranged author, questioned by the police about attempted murder, and adjusting to a new job as the only 42-year-old intern in the history of publishing. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.