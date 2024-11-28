Mourning a mother, a marriage and a country
‘Exit Wounds’, Peter Godwin’s new memoir, is a touching unburdening of multifaceted grief
With Peter Godwin having already written three memoirs, we can be forgiven for wondering how much more he can tell of his life and for scepticism as to whether his new work, Exit Wounds, will enthral as much as his previous books did.
Mukiwa (“white boy”) was about his childhood and formative years and the period in which Zimbabwe transitioned from colonialism and When A Crocodile Eats the Sun was a quest for belonging in a vortex of familial confusion and national chaos. The Fear wove in an account of the Gukurahundi, the 1983-87 genocidal campaign perpetrated by Robert Mugabe’s Fifth Brigade in Matabeleland, the horrifying news of which Godwin had initially broken for Sunday Times (UK)...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.