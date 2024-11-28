Four new poetry collections to read in the sunshine
Explore the themes in ‘Weeping Becomes a River’, ‘We Have Everything We Need to Start Again’, ‘You Get Better with Time Love’ and ‘Milk and Honey’
28 November 2024 - 05:00
December is the ideal time to indulge in a little poetry reading. Here are four picks, including Siphokazi Jonas’ exquisite and original collection Weeping Becomes a River.
Leaving and returning..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.