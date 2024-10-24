A portrait of the men at the centre of the AI revolution

Reading Supremacy by Parmy Olson was like getting a behind-the-scenes look at the core of today’s artificial intelligence (AI) revolution.
As a technology columnist with years of experience, Olson captures the intensity, ambition and complex ethical questions surrounding the industry’s foremost leaders, Sam Altman of OpenAI and Demis Hassabis of DeepMind. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.