Let me tell you a story
‘Tell Me Everything’ is a must-read for long-time fans of Lucy Barton
Elizabeth Strout’s Tell Me Everything brings together 23 characters from her previous novels, including her signature characters Olive Kitteridge, Lucy Barton and Bob Burgess. A literary reunion of sorts, Strout’s fifth instalment ties together the histories and personalities of these characters offering closure for some while leaving the door open for more. It’s a larger narrative, making it a must-read for long-time fans of Lucy Barton, though each book stands alone.
Just as I finished reading it, I saw the stage production of Strout’s first “Lucy” book, My Name Is Lucy Barton, at Theatre on the Square in Sandton. Julie-Anne McDowell’s wondrous performance brings Lucy to deeply human life as she reconnects with her mother; the tension between them lurks just below the surface as Lucy knits together the story of her escape from a lonely, troubled childhood in rural Illinois. ..
