Five books to read in Pride Month
Gothic fiction meets romance, self-immolation, forbidden love, biting social commentary and adventures in modern dating
03 October 2024 - 05:00
Whether you’re looking for stories of love, identity, resistance or joy, there’s no shortage of powerful reads that amplify LGBTQ+ voices and experiences. Here are five of the most exciting new books to add to your reading list this Pride Month.
To take you late into the night..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.