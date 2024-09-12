How Bernie Madoff stole from the rich and famous
There is plenty of food for thought for the investment community in ‘Madoff The Final Word’
12 September 2024 - 05:00
UPDATED 12 September 2024 - 07:35
SA can be proud of the stature of some of its white-collar crooks: the Guptas, Markus Jooste of Steinhoff, and the crooked cabals of BEE tenderpreneurs and dodgy politicians.
It would be hard, though, to match the achievements of the late and not much-lamented US financier Bernie Madoff, a man whose Ponzi practices netted the lofty sum of $68bn. Yes, that’s billions of dollars. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.