Ambitious analysis of global conflict
Timely and agonisingly relevant book explores the almost impossible art of peace
05 September 2024 - 05:00
This is a monumentally ambitious book, tackling what is probably the biggest challenge for global leaders: how to move from the conflict of war to a secure peace.
The book’s joint authors have certainly put in the time and travel to research their subject, globetrotting to some of the most wretched, dangerous and depressing parts of our troubled planet...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.