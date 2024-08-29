Five books to read in September

Moving tale about grief, love and family
Acclaimed Irish writer Sally Rooney (Conversations with Friends; Normal People and Beautiful World, Where Are You), is back with her fourth novel Intermezzo, a bold, experimental story of two grieving brothers struggling to come to terms with their father’s death. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.