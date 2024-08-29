Explore France through its food
Author Carolyn Boyd seems to have explored every nook and cranny, chip stall, bistro and three-star Michelin joint
29 August 2024 - 05:00
Ask any foodie the best country in the world in which to stuff your face, and the chances are they will respond that it is France, especially if the respondent happens to be French.
There are other contenders. I would put Spain top of my list, and China, Italy, India and Thailand are also firm favourites. Malaysia and Singapore also merit a mention, and while SA cuisine is a bit of a mishmash (pun intended), bobotie and some other Cape Malay dishes are firm favourites. **..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.