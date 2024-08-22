A drop of water that contains multitudes
‘There are Rivers in the Sky’ is a vast, ambitious tale spanning countries, cultures, continents and centuries
22 August 2024 - 05:00
From Mesopotamia to London, from the Tigris to the Thames, from antiquity to the 19th century and into the present day, one raindrop is the unifying force and an enduring presence throughout Elif Shafak’s latest novel There are Rivers in the Sky.
“The year is sometime in the 640s BCE; and this ancient region, which is lush with perfumed gardens, bubbling fountains and irrigation canals, but which will be forgotten and dismissed by future generations as an arid desert and abject wasteland, is Mesopotamia.”..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.