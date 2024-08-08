The books on the 2024 Booker Prize longlist

The 2024 Booker Dozen, announced on July 30 and selected from 156 submissions, features black comedies, multigenerational epics, meditations on exile and identity, plus a crime caper, a spy thriller, an unflinching account of girls’ boxing and a reimagining of a 19th century American classic.
The panel is chaired by artist and author Edmund de Waal, who is joined by award-winning novelist Sara Collins, The Guardian fiction editor Justine Jordan, writer and professor Yiyun Li, and musician, composer and producer Nitin Sawhney. ..
