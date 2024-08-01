Satirical family saga will make you laugh as it breaks your heart
‘Long Island Compromise’ is a novel of midlife crisis that explores generational trauma
01 August 2024 - 05:00
“Do you want to hear a story with a terrible ending?” Duh, who doesn’t?
Taffy Brodesser-Akner’s epic second novel, the generation-spanning Long Island Compromise, begins with a dramatic kidnapping inspired by the real-life abduction of her father’s friend from his Long Island driveway one rainy night in November 1974. In case anyone’s wondering, the title is a reference to a term for anal sex coined by teenagers and played out in various twisted ways throughout the story. ..
