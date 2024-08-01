Entertaining and fitting tribute to irascible Chris van Wyk
Kevin van Wyk brings his father to life in this portrait of a writer, a loyal husband and wise parent
When Chris van Wyk died of cancer in 2014 at the age of 57, it sent sad shock waves through the literary community. His premature death left a literary void, as well as a personal one for the family he left behind.
Now Kevin, his oldest son, has released a memoir that sheds light on what it was like to have an “irascible genius” as a father. The memoir takes an affectionate look at the life of his father, and details Kevin’s own childhood. Born in 1981, Kevin lived under the dying breaths of apartheid and was a teenager when the Rainbow Nation came into being, and his thoughts about this transitional time make for illuminating reading. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.