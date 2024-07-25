How smartphones rewire children’s brains

We had one phone in the house, and while I was allowed to answer it, I would never have made a call without first having sought parental permission. It was certainly not their most extreme sin, but our apartheid rulers banned TV, so it was the radio and books when I needed entertainment.
These days, kids in the affluent world — which sadly does not extend throughout SA — have tablets, TVs, and games and, of course, smartphones. The phones may be smart, but is it smart to distribute them willy-nilly to young kids and adolescents? ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.