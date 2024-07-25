Five novels to read in August
Psychological thriller, migration, sibling rivalry, Greek mythology retold and gender roles explored
25 July 2024 - 05:00
How far would you go to protect the ones you love?
“A red-rimmed moon is our searchlight. From my vantage point, the car reminds me of a scarab that has landed on its back. Unlike the creature of my imagination, this car doesn’t struggle to right itself. It has resigned to the inevitable. It lies where the foot of the forest meets the bottom of a steep verge — motionless except for a faint plume of smoke curling from beneath the body. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.