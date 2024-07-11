Climate fiction entertains as it asks us to reflect on our actions
Cli-fi has exploded over the past decade, urging readers to imagine a dystopian world ravaged by drought and wildfires
11 July 2024 - 05:00
What will happen to us when the world we know changes and we have to change with it? Southern Africa is warming at twice the global average. Predictions indicate extreme heat, economic collapse, social conflict, displacement, food insecurity, water stress and disease outbreaks in the coming decade.
A survey by the Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC) showed that climate change awareness in SA has increased. About 80% of people recognise climate change as a grave issue and are concerned about its effects on their lives. This is partly due to the effect of climate fiction and media coverage...
