New route to an old Rhodes
Richard Steyn has written about Cecil John Rhodes from a new angle, weaving in the magnate’s bank manager
09 July 2024 - 05:00
Richard Steyn’s march through SA’s history of the past century has caught up with Cecil John Rhodes. It was inevitable; you can’t ignore the Colossus, even though he’s now often trunkless, his various visages shattered and a favoured target of the fashionably aggrieved.
After Smuts, Botha, Churchill and Milner, Steyn could hardly avoid one of our history’s great characters, certainly one of its big shapers and currently the most reviled, even by those unfamiliar with his story...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.