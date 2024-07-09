BIG READ: New spin on our old stories
Richard Steyn has taken his journalist’s pen to SA history
09 July 2024 - 05:00
It might not seem so today, but Richard Steyn hasn’t always been a writer. He’s been that prolific.
The author of five books on big men and big events in SA’s distant past — a sixth came out this month — he’s known for his popular histories. But that’s only been in the past 12 years or so. A Renaissance man now in his 81st year, Steyn has been a sportsman, a lawyer, a newspaper editor, a scholar and spin doctor for a bank...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.