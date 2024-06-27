Uncovering the US’s shadowy operatives

Thanks to Hollywood and TV dramas, we often have a rather unrealistically glamorous and exciting vision of the CIA, though there have also been many tales of its dodgy practices and rogue operations.
The CIA: An Imperial History by British-born history professor Hugh Wilford takes us through the formation and development of the US spy agency, focusing on the individuals and ideas that underpinned its creation...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.