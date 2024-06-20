BOOK REVIEW: Triumphant and devastating sequel

Forlorn follow-ups to great novels are commonplace. Margaret Atwood’s The Testaments and Harper Lee’s Go Set a Watchman are examples. Colm Tóibín's latest novel, Long Island, however, is a triumph. It’s the sequel to the much-loved, Costa Award winning Brooklyn (2009), a novel about a young Irish woman who emigrates to the US in the 1950s.
Tóibín continues the story of Eilis Lacey, now in her 40s, living in Lindenhurst, Long Island, with her Italian-American husband, Tony Fiorello, and their two teenage children in the spring of 1976...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.