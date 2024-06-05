Women’s roles in shaping SA’s complex history
Cato Pedder explores her heritage and her connection to nine SA women
What would the history of SA look like if the women were to tell their side of the story? Author Cato Pedder, a poet and former journalist, explores her heritage, her connection to nine SA women and the complex history of the country in Moederland: Nine Daughters of South Africa. As the great-granddaughter of twice-serving SA prime minister Jan Smuts, Pedder’s lineage dates back to 1652.
The book traces SA’s history across four centuries, from the 1600s to more recent times, shedding light on the legacy of colonisation, exploitation and racial tension. It’s a compelling blend of fact and fiction that excavates the life stories of these women, all the way back to the beginning. Pedder’s key question? Can a genetic link to indigenous people absolve one of guilt and responsibility?..
