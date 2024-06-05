BOOK REVIEW: Mischievous and menacing novel explores meaning of life
‘God’s Pocket’ is a mash-up of literary fiction, fantasy and fairy-tale, horror and hilarity
05 June 2024 - 15:33
It’s possible to read 100 treatises on how to live morally and purposefully, but just one novel may save a lot of time — and be hugely more entertaining. Boldly experimental, wickedly funny and exquisitely poignant, Sven Axelrad’s second book, God’s Pocket, carries deep messages.
Like Buried Treasure, his mesmerising debut novel, God’s Pocket is a near unclassifiable mash-up of literary fiction, fantasy and fairy tale, horror and hilarity, a simple coming of age story and a complex philosophical meander on the meaning of life...
