Five books to read in June
Grief and memory, a soccer prodigy, seeking redemption in Biafra, a queer coming of age, and nature versus human nature
30 May 2024 - 05:00
Gen Z alienation
Gabriel, the moody protagonist in Gabriel Smith’s irreverent debut novel, Brat, has not quite hit rock bottom but he’s close. Grappling with his father’s death and a recent break-up, he’s struggling to finish his second book. Alone and directionless, he decides to move back into his parents’ house to clear it out for sale...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.