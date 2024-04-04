Margie Orford looks back in love and fury
Memoir takes readers inside her struggles against depression, a crumbling marriage and the process of becoming a writer
She’s well known as the creator of the Clare Hart mysteries set mostly in Cape Town, but Margie Orford has spent the past four years writing her memoir, Love and Fury, a fact she revealed at the recent launch of the book at Love Books in Johannesburg, while in a lively conversation with Sue Nyathi.
Though Orford was brought up in Namibia, she was born in London and indeed the memoir opens in London, with Orford in her early 20s. The book is structured around the places she has lived — from London, to Namibia, Cape Town and New York — and comes full circle back to London, where she is now living again. While written in a linear way, Orford returns to her childhood and adolescence, threading the narrative through with glimpses into in her life when she was growing up. In fact, the memoir is also structured like this, taking a look at seminal moments in her life rather than trying to fit each and every event into its pages. Sometimes years are skipped over, which means that the p...
