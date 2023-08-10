BOOK REVIEW: Propelling Hamlet into out-of-joint Israel

Isabella Hammad weaves age-old themes into an original, compelling story. Picture: WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
Something is rotten in the state of Israel. A play-within-a-novel has heightened impact given the current situation.
Hamlet is recognised as the most complex literary tragedy-drama yet, but its archaic language can make it stilted, and the setting lacks modern relevance.
Isabella Hammad’s new novel, Enter Ghost, transmutes Shakespeare’s classic story into the immediate present. The book’s title is the stage direction for the appearance of the murdered Danish king’s ghost, urging his son Hamlet to avenge him.
But the author’s innovation exceeds simply updating the time and place — Israel and the occupied territories for Denmark, present day for the late medieval period. Rather, Hammad weaves age-old themes into an original and compelling story: deception, the burden of decision-making, the turmoil unleashed by corrupt or dangerous leaders.
The first-person narrator, 38-year old Sonia, returns to Israel for the first time in decades. Palestinian-born but having lived most of her life in London after her father managed to migrate the family via Lebanon, she is an apolitical, moderately successful actress seeking to destress by visiting her sister in Haifa.
Like Hamlet, she thinks too much, and her thoughts weigh her down. Was she a good wife, at least for a while? Has she been a loving daughter, an affectionate sister? Is she even a good actress? This last question hits her especially hard because it goes to the heart of what she considers her identity as a sharply observant and animated performer.
So the first prick of awareness is the recognition that she is fragile and lonely, having never properly come to terms with two miscarriages, divorce and a lover’s betrayal. She realises, too, that her apparently calm and settled family history is a veil. Much has been hidden from her, or she hasn’t looked — her father’s political activism, reasons behind the severing of ties between him and other relatives, the causes of her Dutch mother’s disengagement and departure. This ghost now creeping into Sonia’s personal domain is less a haunting, more a jolt, but it is part of her awakening.
Simultaneously, her political awareness is kick-started. Her sister, Haneen, a university lecturer, is at the coalface of the Israeli government’s constant checks on educational initiatives remotely connected to Palestinian issues. She meets Haneen’s smart, outspoken and resolute friend Mariam, a theatre director. Mariam is putting on an Arabic production of Hamlet; facing government funding blocks and a dearth of actors, she asks Sonia to take a role.
From here the plot is structured around how a play takes shape: rehearsals, Mariam’s problem-solving — finding a location, funds for the set, resisting police interference — and the dynamics between the actors as both characters in the play and in Sonia’s wider narration as she gains understanding of her roots and Palestine’s history.
In the shared, fearful experience of teargas, brutality, hysteria, and running to escape, the sisters finally bond
She catches up quickly. The cast shares transport to and from rehearsals, so she sees the fractured, separated urban landscape, and experiences the logistical difficulties of travelling into the occupied territories. Occasional resentments surface between her fellow actors; she grasps that these are rooted in whether a Palestinian lives “in ’48” — areas seized in the first Arab-Israeli War marking the formation of the state of Israel in 1948 — or in the West Bank. For the former there is comparatively more freedom of movement, better living conditions, less exposure to sorties by Israeli soldiers.
There is a shock when it becomes clear a government spy has infiltrated the production, foiling efforts to get financial backing and jeopardising the necessary degree of secrecy about when and where the play will be staged. Sonia is now politically conscious; though not Muslim, she and her sister join a mass protest at the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem. It is an overt reference to the clash between worshippers and Israeli security forces at the Haram al-Sharif compound in 2022. (A major demonstration occurred again at the same holy site, after the book was written, in April 2023).
It is also one of the tensest scenes in the book, and the most moving. In the shared, fearful experience of teargas, brutality, hysteria, and running to escape, the sisters finally bond.
In parallel to her politicisation Sonia has also made an effort to settle emotions deeply rooted in her family’s past. She is drawn to see the house in which she grew up, but the familial home in Haifa is now Jewish-owned. Held back by indecision, she stands on the pavement, observing. Through the windows she can see interior features, prompting memories of her grandparents, uncle and aunt. The owner comes out, in racist fashion, instructing her to move away from his property.
Captures complexity
It is a reminder of her displacement. There are other, more threatening situations, particularly a checkpoint confrontation. A fellow actor is aggressively pulled aside for routine but demoralising questioning. Frazzled by the heat, traffic and in witnessing his humiliation, but armed with her British passport, Sonia thinks she can intervene. The Israeli soldier is having none of it; in their fraught, angry interchange she realises he is Manchester-accented, and demands to know what he is doing here. “I’m protecting my people!” he roars.
It’s a scene in which Hammad captures the complexity of Israel and Palestine. Day-to-day life goes on, interspersed with regular low-key dangers and less frequent but seriously violent, often deadly episodes. For ordinary people, the undercurrent psychological stress cuts deep.
The novel builds towards another of its climaxes, the actual play. A crisis forces Mariam to play Hamlet. And the venue is a stone’s throw away from an illegal Israeli settlement; the cast and crew fear a settler attack or Israeli police storming the set and shutting it down, or both. During the performance the actors and audience unite in recognising lines that echo from seven centuries to their current plight. “The time is out of joint, oh damned spite / that ever I was born to set it right”, bemoans Mariam/Hamlet. And, later, “Denmark’s a prison.”
Shakespeare’s words are a metaphor for Hamlet’s state of mind. But they resonate here in the context of a separation wall between Israel and the occupied territories now spanning more than 700km, the construction of which was ruled illegal by the Internal Court of Justice in 2004.
Enter Ghost, like Shakespeare’s Hamlet, is sad and numbing. But it doesn’t have the classic play’s slightly optimistic ending. Personal tragedies leave Denmark awakened to the truth and, morally reconciled, able to move forward. Discernibly, we sense Hammad writing her novel with that precise hope. But the novel rounds out firmly in the real world: an outbreak of conflict that, for the region as a whole, seems unresolvable.
