Stories without borders: International Booker Prize long-list roams far beyond the anglosphere

The 2023 list, announced on March 14, features works from 12 countries including, for the first time, works originally written in Bulgarian, Catalan and Tamil

16 March 2023 - 05:00 Monique Verduyn

The 13-strong International Booker Prize long-list — featuring some of the finest fiction worldwide translated into English — takes readers “to multiple worlds beyond the anglosphere”. Bringing the work of talented, diverse international authors to the attention of English-speaking readers, it is often more exciting than its progenitor.

The prize also promotes the importance of translation as an art form in itself...

