While market conditions are uncertain, volatility is expected to remain high and persistent
Production has declined year on year for 12 consecutive months, Stats SA data shows
SA’s security forces put on high alert for national shutdown to prevent a repeat of July 2021 riots
Poll finds 65% of middle-income earners are seriously considering not voting for the ANC
The niche banking group says adjusted earnings per share are expected to be between 20% and 27% higher in the 12-months to end-March 2023
WATCH: Joburg Revenue Flow At Risk Amid Flight From Eskom Power Cuts
Additional costs and loss of income could amount to more than R500m, while investment in cold storage capacity would cost nearly R1.4bn
President Xi Jinping is expected to meet Putin and Zelensky weeks after the world’s second-largest economy proposed a 12-point de-escalation plan
Shukri Conrad and Temba Bavuma are delighted at success so far but will have to work hard
If you enjoy pushing the boundaries of fashion and technology, the brand's Timecapsule NFT Collection and its Crypted community are made for you
The 13-strong International Booker Prize long-list — featuring some of the finest fiction worldwide translated into English — takes readers “to multiple worlds beyond the anglosphere”. Bringing the work of talented, diverse international authors to the attention of English-speaking readers, it is often more exciting than its progenitor.
The prize also promotes the importance of translation as an art form in itself...
Stories without borders: International Booker Prize long-list roams far beyond the anglosphere
The 2023 list, announced on March 14, features works from 12 countries including, for the first time, works originally written in Bulgarian, Catalan and Tamil
