Life / Books

Eight ‘alternative’ podcasts for book lovers

BL Premium
25 January 2023 - 14:01 Monique Verduyn

If you love reading, chances are you love knowing more about books. But if you’re thinking “not another book podcast”, here are some entertaining and alternative options.  

Book Riot..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.