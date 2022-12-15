Life / Books

Eight dark reads for your Christmas stocking

From tales of monsters to wars and existential crisis, here is a different slice of the holiday pie

15 December 2022 - 05:00 Monique Verduyn

South Korean writer Bora Chung’s collection of short stories Cursed Bunny, translated by Anton Hur and shortlisted for the 2022 International Booker Prize, has been described by the New York Times as a “marvellous tasting platter of genres: classic ghost stories, fairy tales, mythic fantasy, science fiction, dark fables, the surreal and unclassifiable horror adjacent”.

Her sinister stories focus on the demons that lie in wait for us, even in the most mundane aspects of our lives. “Life is a series of problems,” Chung writes. “Especially when one is married and has a family. Because even when you manage to avoid the problems of the outside world and return home safely, your family is there waiting with a whole different set of problems of their own.”    ..

