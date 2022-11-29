There's good reason that Exclusive Books is 'Santa’s No 1 supplier'
You'll find the perfect gift for everyone on your list in Exclusive Books’ Christmas catalogue
November — cue Christmas decorations on full display, baubles, twinkle lights, ceiling-high Christmas trees, and the crescendo of classic carols. As the quest to find the perfect gift for your loved ones begins, what better present than one you can open over and over again?
The “Exclusive Books is Santa’s No 1 Supplier” campaign reverberates nostalgic festive cheer — from the wonder of Santa, his bottomless red sack, and the presents under the Christmas tree. Carefully curated titles on the Exclusive Books’ Christmas list all meet the criteria of “giftability’’ — the appeal of a book as a gift. Exclusive Books truly has something for everyone.
Books are often the best and most thoughtful gifts; the coffee-scented bookstores are brimming with some of the years most anticipated releases, from fiction, biography, sport to cookery, psychology and children’s books.
Special offer
Fanatics members can earn double points on all the titles on the Exclusive Books Christmas list until December 31.
Fiction spans heavyweights including Ian McEwan, Barbara Kingsolver and John Irving, speckled with all-time favourites Nicholas Sparks, Irma Venter and John Grisham. Cosy crime is laced with mystery and charming characters with a nose for sleuthing. Iconic, classic storytelling can be found in the Marple anthology based on Agatha Christie’s Miss Marple character, or within the page-turning third book in Richard Osman’s The Thursday Murder Club series.
Terry Pratchett and Matthew Perry’s memoirs sit alongside Michelle Obama’s insightful reflections with her follow-up to Becoming, in The Light We Carry. Nothing is off limits for the sports legends that are Faf du Plessis and Robert Marawa. Fresh and vibrant dishes abound, from celebrity chefs Yotam Ottolenghi and Jamie Oliver, as well as local experts Zola Nene and Nic van Wyk. Other annual staples with doses of wit and quirk, are the beloved Zapiro cartoons and Madam & Eve comic strips.
Exclusive Books’ children’s section is a treasure trove. A range of box sets that carry between four and 10 books in each case from authors such as Roald Dahl and Julia Donaldson, offer good value. Reading time is a soothing downtime with Dr Seuss’s Classic Treasury and Faber’s Classic Bedtime Stories. There are new instalments from the ever popular Diary of a Wimpy Kid, The Treehouse series, David Walliams and Jaco Jacobs. For older inquisitive minds, a plethora of thriller reads and adventure lie in wait with titles such as The Merciless Ones and Nothing More to Tell.
Exclusive Books’ Christmas catalogue (see below) is the ideal gift guide, showcasing all the titles you can find in-store and online — all in one place. The catalogue is interspersed with enthralling interviews spotlighting Whitey Basson, Kumi Naidoo and Dudu Busani-Dube, as well as their popular perennial word search, exciting competitions and much more.
Shop Exclusive Books’ fantastical festive favourites, and make Christmas even more special, with their in-store and online gift wrapping options. Unlock the magic of the festive season one book at a time ...
This article was paid for by Exclusive Books.