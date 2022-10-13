×

BOOK REVIEW: Emotional account of wannabe tzar will keep you up at nights

Why did Vladimir Putin start his ‘idiot war’? Journalist John Sweeney tries to answer that question

13 October 2022 - 05:08 John Fraser

This is an important and timely book, not just for the Nato powers but also for South Africans and our government, as the ANC’s historical struggle ties to the old Soviet state help keep the flames of solidarity alight.  

However, we are being judged internationally by our friends on our appeasement of the Russian bear, as we were with Yasser Arafat and Muammar Gaddafi, and as we are now over our government’s failure to condemn Putin for his war in Ukraine...

