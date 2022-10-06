Five horror stories for lovers of ghosts, séances and noir

Mining companies generally haven’t over-invested in new projects while demand for ‘green’ metals is set to soar further
Thursday, October 6 2022
Roger Baxter tells Joburg Indaba the Transnet mess has cost miners about R50bn in lost revenue for the year so far
He is tipped as a contender for a cabinet appointment, possibly the minister of trade & industry
Musk has revived his bid to buy Twitter at his original offer price, but the court has not yet received word to put the case on hold
Business Day TV talks to Andrew Dabalen, World Bank chief economist for Africa
Operating conditions also deteriorated for the first time in 2022, with concerns about the high cost of living continuing to drive a sharp rise in salaries
Muhoozi Kainerugaba removed from his post, but promoted to four-star general, after he tweeted about invading Kenya
Introducing mixed teams could be a boost for the Presidents Cup
Kyle Cowan gives a useful overview of what has gone wrong at Eskom, why, and who is to blame.
With just weeks left till Halloween, what those of us who do our best to escape skulls and cobwebs — and the horror that is pumpkin spice latte — love most about the spooky season is a list of new spine-tingling mysteries and ghost stories.
Swedish writer Camilla Sten’s hair-raising 2019 novel The Lost Village was internationally acclaimed. In her latest, The Resting Place, a young woman named Eleanor lives with prosopagnosia, the inability to recognise a familiar person’s face. It causes her acute anxiety and makes her question everything. When she walked in on the scene of her cruel grandmother’s murder, she saw the person who cut her throat escaping, but she is a useless witness and is left questioning her perception of reality...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Five horror stories for lovers of ghosts, séances and noir
Add Scandi noir, literal ghost stories, opening doors to the unknown and domestic noir to your reading list this Halloween
With just weeks left till Halloween, what those of us who do our best to escape skulls and cobwebs — and the horror that is pumpkin spice latte — love most about the spooky season is a list of new spine-tingling mysteries and ghost stories.
Swedish writer Camilla Sten’s hair-raising 2019 novel The Lost Village was internationally acclaimed. In her latest, The Resting Place, a young woman named Eleanor lives with prosopagnosia, the inability to recognise a familiar person’s face. It causes her acute anxiety and makes her question everything. When she walked in on the scene of her cruel grandmother’s murder, she saw the person who cut her throat escaping, but she is a useless witness and is left questioning her perception of reality...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.