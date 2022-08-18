Market data including bonds and fuel prices
They may be flawed, but they can only be a good thing if they prompt major parties to reflect on their policies and what they offer citizens
Former government adviser Salim Abdool Karim warns of ongoing use of non-efficacious treatments
The governing party is discussing whether those criminally convicted of a serious crime should still have a home in the ANC
Headline earnings per share are expected to fall by between 47% and 52% in the miner's half-year, with gold production falling by more than three quarters
Business Day TV speak to RMB economist Siobhan Redford
The claim by Sars that it costs the country R31bn is wrong — the real cost is about R4bn a year
All sectors saw lower returns, apart from energy
Fast bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortjé make full use of conducive conditions to rip through the England top order
It's mostly a styling pack with added features and a chirpier exhaust note
Colleen Hoover, CoHo to her fans, is a prolific author of at least 20 gut-wrenching romances and thrillers. But it wasn’t until her 2016 novel It Ends with Us, based on the relationship between her mother and father, captured the hearts of TikTok’s devoted and vibrant community of literature lovers, #BookTok, that her popularity exploded.
Proving the subcommunity’s huge real-world effect on book sales globally, It Ends with Us debuted in January at number one on the New York Times best seller list. At the time of writing, her books hold second, third and fourth place on the pre-eminent list. In SA, It Ends with Us has been in the Exclusive Books top 10 since July last year. Hoover is just one of several authors whose older books, some published more than five years ago, are gaining traction on TikTok...
How BookTok is rekindling a love of reading in young generation
TikTok community blossoms over past two years to become popular, trendy and influential, writes Monique Verduyn
