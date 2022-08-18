×

Life / Books

How BookTok is rekindling a love of reading in young generation

TikTok community blossoms over past two years to become popular, trendy and influential, writes Monique Verduyn

18 August 2022 - 05:00 Monique Verduyn

Colleen Hoover, CoHo to her fans, is a prolific author of at least 20 gut-wrenching romances and thrillers. But it wasn’t until her 2016 novel It Ends with Us, based on the relationship between her mother and father, captured the hearts of TikTok’s devoted and vibrant community of literature lovers, #BookTok, that her popularity exploded.

Proving the subcommunity’s huge real-world effect on book sales globally, It Ends with Us debuted in January at number one on the New York Times best seller list. At the time of writing, her books hold second, third and fourth place on the pre-eminent list. In SA, It Ends with Us has been in the Exclusive Books top 10 since July last year. Hoover is just one of several authors whose older books, some published more than five years ago, are gaining traction on TikTok...

