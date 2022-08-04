Will NoViolet Bulawayo grab Booker Prize glory?

Chinese military exercises near the island get under way on Thursday but better than expected US data has perked up markets
With global fuel and food prices spiking and poor households struggling to survive, it’s certainly time to open up the debate
Toyota remains tops despite its flooded factory, while Chery delivers a surprise
President says perceptions that the step-aside rule is being applied inconsistently must be addressed
MTN’s Rwanda unit warns inflation and lower voice prices could weigh on its business in the second half
Headwinds likely to persist as costs remain elevated, with some easing brought about by Ukraine grain deal
Nedbank gave a guarded upbeat 2022 outlook and capital projects by government also picked up as the economy recovers
UN secretary-general urges governments to ‘tax these excessive profits’ to support the most vulnerable people
Candice Lill in cross-country cycling as well as Victoria van der Merwe and Desiree Levin in the para bowls pairs bag gongs
The 8.0-litre W16 engine has been propelling Bugatti’s hyper sports cars for almost 20 years
The 2022 Booker Prize longlist, described as “challenging, stimulating, surprising, nourishing” by the chair of judges, former British Museum director Neil MacGregor, was announced on July 26. The list ignores some big names, and most titles are from independent publishers.
Making the prestigious longlist of 13 authors for the second time is Noviolet Bulawayo with Glory. Inspired by George Orwell’s Animal Farm, it’s a rollicking political satire set in fictional Jidada. After a 40-year rule, Old Horse is ousted in a coup, with his reviled wife. At first there is rejoicing and hope for change, but this quickly vanishes. Amid postcoup despair, a young goat, Destiny, returns from exile to bear witness to a land where greed and corruption are rampant. In The New York Times Book Review, Violet Kupersmith called it “A brilliant, 400-page postcolonial fable.” ..
Will NoViolet Bulawayo grab Booker Prize glory?
