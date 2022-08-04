×

Will NoViolet Bulawayo grab Booker Prize glory?

04 August 2022 - 05:05 Monique Verduyn

The 2022 Booker Prize longlist, described as “challenging, stimulating, surprising, nourishing” by the chair of judges, former British Museum director Neil MacGregor, was announced on July 26. The list ignores some big names, and most titles are from independent publishers.

Making the prestigious longlist of 13 authors for the second time is Noviolet Bulawayo with Glory. Inspired by George Orwell’s Animal Farm, it’s a rollicking political satire set in fictional Jidada. After a 40-year rule, Old Horse is ousted in a coup, with his reviled wife. At first there is rejoicing and hope for change, but this quickly vanishes. Amid postcoup despair, a young goat, Destiny, returns from exile to bear witness to a land where greed and corruption are rampant. In The New York Times Book Review, Violet Kupersmith called it “A brilliant, 400-page postcolonial fable.” ..

