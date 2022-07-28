×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Life / Books

Grappling with the pathologies and pleasures of the internet

As writers have come to terms with the internet, they've produced books that probe our relationship with it

BL Premium
28 July 2022 - 05:00 Monique Verduyn

Remember life before Web 2.0? Those halcyon days before user-generated content? During the early 90s, technology upended our world. Online libraries made books available to people around the world. Email changed the way humans communicate. In 1998 our handy assistant and constant companion Google was founded.

We lived through a period of cyber utopianism that could not have foreshadowed the dark side of the internet: the proliferation of fake news, the moral outrage and vitriol that are a daily feature of Twitter and Facebook, the pervasiveness of social media apps that are destroying  people’s mental health...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.