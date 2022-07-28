Grappling with the pathologies and pleasures of the internet

Investors have been given a respite from big rate hike jitters
The sector still has a fair way to go, but gone are the days when executives were overwhelmingly white men
The 76-year-old headed the classically liberal think-tank for three decades
Ramaphosa is likely to lead effort to push back against calls to scrap the rule
Inflation-linked bonds are a sought-after asset when conditions are right
Such a brutal instrument will not succeed in lifting the economy out of its quagmire
The government’s current system is imprecise, opaque and difficult to implement
Business Day TV speaks to investment strategist at Old Mutual Wealth, Izak Odendal
South Africans must be clinical in red zone when they face Japan in Saturday’s second Test, says assistant coach Lungisa Kama
The development is set to include an industrial city, a mountain ski resort and garden-lined residential clusters
Remember life before Web 2.0? Those halcyon days before user-generated content? During the early 90s, technology upended our world. Online libraries made books available to people around the world. Email changed the way humans communicate. In 1998 our handy assistant and constant companion Google was founded.
We lived through a period of cyber utopianism that could not have foreshadowed the dark side of the internet: the proliferation of fake news, the moral outrage and vitriol that are a daily feature of Twitter and Facebook, the pervasiveness of social media apps that are destroying people’s mental health...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Grappling with the pathologies and pleasures of the internet
As writers have come to terms with the internet, they've produced books that probe our relationship with it
Remember life before Web 2.0? Those halcyon days before user-generated content? During the early 90s, technology upended our world. Online libraries made books available to people around the world. Email changed the way humans communicate. In 1998 our handy assistant and constant companion Google was founded.
We lived through a period of cyber utopianism that could not have foreshadowed the dark side of the internet: the proliferation of fake news, the moral outrage and vitriol that are a daily feature of Twitter and Facebook, the pervasiveness of social media apps that are destroying people’s mental health...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.