BOOK REVIEW: A look at SA’s best inventors and inventions

Business Day TV speaks to Luno GM for Africa Marius Reitz
Those honoured in this way must have served society, and not just one party
Salaries have been paid up to end-May, but pay for work done in June is still outstanding, employees say
The bank expects headline earnings per share to rise as much as 28% in its half year to end-June
Higher fuel and food prices might now feed into more generalised price pressures across the economy increasing pace and intensity of rate hikes
The group says while limited production has resumed there is still some uncertainty about the timing of a return to normal output
Italian prime minister wins confidence vote but main coalition partners reject his plea for unity
Slovenian takes stage 17 but 2021 winner's second place keeps him ahead
'Hugh Masekela: Home Is Where The Music Is' is an exhibition at the Art & About pop-up gallery in the Rand Merchant Bank precinct
Knowing Bruce Whitfield to be a modest chap, I immediately realised that Genius is not the title of an autobiography. Instead, it is a book that explores SA excellence, a refreshing departure from the day-to-day negativity that seems to pervade in this country.
It looks at our achievements and achievers — with insightful, but rather too pithy, analysis of what holds back even more South Africans from advancing within our own borders. What would be the effect if entrepreneurial superstars such as Elon Musk were domiciled here and paid tax to our beloved Sars? Massive...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
BOOK REVIEW: A look at SA’s best inventors and inventions
Knowing Bruce Whitfield to be a modest chap, I immediately realised that Genius is not the title of an autobiography. Instead, it is a book that explores SA excellence, a refreshing departure from the day-to-day negativity that seems to pervade in this country.
It looks at our achievements and achievers — with insightful, but rather too pithy, analysis of what holds back even more South Africans from advancing within our own borders. What would be the effect if entrepreneurial superstars such as Elon Musk were domiciled here and paid tax to our beloved Sars? Massive...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.