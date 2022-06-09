×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Life / Books

Pride Month calls for reading these six books

Selection ranges from queer life in brutal Nigeria to US prisons

BL Premium
09 June 2022 - 05:00 Monique Verduyn

June is Pride Month in many other countries. It’s a chance to celebrate queer people across history and continue the fight for equal rights for LGBTQ+ people. We’ve rounded up six great new titles to mark Pride Month.

God’s Children Are Little Broken Things, Arinze Ifeakandu..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now