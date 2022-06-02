BOOK REVIEW: Understanding the hidden wealth of Nazi German dynasties
David De Jong’s Nazi Billionaires makes for a page-turning read that is both uncomfortable and compelling, writes John Fraser
02 June 2022 - 05:00
While this book centres on the German industrial families that thrived during the Nazi era, it is, of course, of far wider significance.
Statues are being toppled of English industrialists who made their fortunes through the slave trade, of colonial pioneers and businesspeople like Cecil Rhodes, and questions are also being asked about the origins of the obscene wealth of some Russian oligarchs...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now