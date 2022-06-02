Life / Books BOOK REVIEW: Understanding the hidden wealth of Nazi German dynasties David De Jong’s Nazi Billionaires makes for a page-turning read that is both uncomfortable and compelling, writes John Fraser B L Premium

While this book centres on the German industrial families that thrived during the Nazi era, it is, of course, of far wider significance.

Statues are being toppled of English industrialists who made their fortunes through the slave trade, of colonial pioneers and businesspeople like Cecil Rhodes, and questions are also being asked about the origins of the obscene wealth of some Russian oligarchs...