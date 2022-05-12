BOOK REVIEW: Navigating the complexity of human emotions in simple honesty
12 May 2022 - 05:00
Business disruption and volatility. Personal stress. Conflict. Uncertainty. What shall we do to smooth the edges?
If yoga, patting the dog, meditation and mindfulness haven’t worked, a solution is at hand: read a book...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now