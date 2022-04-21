Life / Books Four novels to ease you into winter B L Premium

Booth by Karen Joy Fowler

Karen Joy Fowler, author of The Jane Austen Book Club (2004) and the unforgettable We Are All Completely Beside Ourselves (2013), has produced an epic tale about the family of one of the most infamous figures in American history: John Wilkes Booth. The stage actor assassinated Abraham Lincoln at Ford’s Theatre in Washington, DC, on April 14, 1865, plunging the nation into despair...