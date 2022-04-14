Authors from Galgut to Khumalo will create a buzz at Franschhoek Literary Festival
Lionel Shriver, Elif Shafak, Tsitsi Dangarema and Deon Meyer are also among those who will light up the event
14 April 2022 - 05:00
Just a short drive from Cape Town, Franschhoek is rightly famous for its superb local cuisine and exceptional wine. But from May 13-15, the focus will turn to writers and writing and conversations that tackle some of the biggest issues of the moment.
This year the Franschhoek Literary Festival starts with a bang. Serial troublemaker Lionel Shriver will be in conversation with writer and editor Karina Szczurek...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now