Life / Books Authors from Galgut to Khumalo will create a buzz at Franschhoek Literary Festival Lionel Shriver, Elif Shafak, Tsitsi Dangarema and Deon Meyer are also among those who will light up the event B L Premium

Just a short drive from Cape Town, Franschhoek is rightly famous for its superb local cuisine and exceptional wine. But from May 13-15, the focus will turn to writers and writing and conversations that tackle some of the biggest issues of the moment.

This year the Franschhoek Literary Festival starts with a bang. Serial troublemaker Lionel Shriver will be in conversation with writer and editor Karina Szczurek...