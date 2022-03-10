BOOK REVIEW: A charming and funny read that plays out on the streets of Alex
10 March 2022 - 05:05
We are living through a sequence of crises, from our warming planet to the pandemic to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Imagine then the joy of picking up an antidote to all the doom and gloom in the form of a new book by master storyteller Fred Khumalo. The title sets the scene: Two Tons o’ Fun is named for the rather large American female duo who began their musical career as the backup singers for disco-funk star Sylvester. It’s the nickname given to the main character of the story, ghetto girl Lerato Morolong, born in 1993, and her BF, Janine, who become known for their dance moves...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now