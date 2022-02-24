BOOK REVIEW: ‘City of the Dead’ is worthwhile escapist entertainment
Jonathan Kellerman’s latest novel provides a window into a well-plotted, escapist world, writes John Fraser
24 February 2022 - 05:00
It has been a few years since I last buried myself in a Jonathan Kellerman novel, but I was delighted to discover that it is as enjoyable a task as ever.
Crime fiction may be frowned upon by some, who regard even Dickens and Jane Austen as a bit too flippant, but it has always been a delightful indulgence for me...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now