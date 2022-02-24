Life / Books BOOK REVIEW: ‘City of the Dead’ is worthwhile escapist entertainment Jonathan Kellerman’s latest novel provides a window into a well-plotted, escapist world, writes John Fraser B L Premium

It has been a few years since I last buried myself in a Jonathan Kellerman novel, but I was delighted to discover that it is as enjoyable a task as ever.

Crime fiction may be frowned upon by some, who regard even Dickens and Jane Austen as a bit too flippant, but it has always been a delightful indulgence for me...