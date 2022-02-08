Art world techniques have a place in business

In her new book, How Creativity Rules the World, art adviser Maria Brito tells executives to emulate jazz musicians and painters to respond to constant change and uncertainty. Here is an edited excerpt.

Artists react, improvise and make hundreds of moment-to-moment decisions about the best way to bring the project to a successful conclusion. Improvisation in art refers broadly to the practice of suddenly composing or inventing something new through a responsive departure from preformed plans or expectations. Improvisation in business is about reacting creatively to possibilities not previously envisioned.

You have to be able to harness your tried-and-true methods and structures, the steps that you mapped out to get to your goal, and the knowledge you already have about your business to embrace the contingencies that will arise. You must take care of them quickly, sometimes in ways you hadn’t considered. This is improvisation. Improvisation isn’t a substitute for planning, but rather an instrument to be used in situations that catch us off-guard or when our strategies haven’t prepared us for an unforeseen circumstance.

The paradox of improvisation is that the more prepared and competent you are, the more creative and unpredictable you can be. The greater your preparation, the easier it is to relinquish control. If you trust that you know enough about your craft or your business to come up with a new gesture, as abstract impressionist painter Jackson Pollock did, you can experiment wildly with a method you have used before to see what happens. Leave a percentage of your project to chance, but be mindful that improvisation is not for every project. Know how to balance the stakes.