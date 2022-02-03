Of drowning, swimming, and reaching the other shore

Vuyo leaves the beach house she shared with Christopher and returns to where her family came from. Pregnant with twins, she is mourning the death by drowning of her husband, a Scot who moved to SA. She met him while at university where he was her professor, the novelty of attention from a white man thrilling her. “I was overwhelmed,” she writes. “And not by his charm alone, but by the politics of skin.”

Christopher grew up poor in rural Scotland, with a delinquent father and an illiterate mother. After being accepted at Cambridge he discovers that “he had come to a place that had never intended to accommodate him”, a place where he felt humiliated and excluded.

Years later, as a lecturer in SA, he took up liberal thinking “as his area of specialisation”, Vuyo wryly tells the reader. “The envy of the oppressed who watch them practise their freedom is met by the guilt of the liberal’s open-mindedness.” As a foreigner, Christopher chooses to align himself with the oppressed, but this does not smooth the way for him, or lay a level playing field when it comes to relationships with Vuyo and her family.

From Vuyo, the story moves on to other members of the long-established family tree. It is clear that the January-Miyas, proudly Xhosa, but with Coloured members too, have had a stronghold on the communities around them established by the patriarch of the family, Theodore “Groot Pa Katjie” who fathered 11 children.

Vuyo’s mother Nontsikelo is plagued by all she has left undone. Having attended a Catholic school in Port St Johns while it was part of the defunct Republic of Transkei, she grew up a loner who found solace in her books. After marrying Mxolisi, the pair moved to Johannesburg to escape the oppressiveness of their communities.

Mxolisi “becomes political” the night his father, Reverend Fani, is murdered. While in prison, Mxolisi became aware of activists who were abducted and murdered, and never found again. It’s this experience that leaves him “thinking about being black” every moment of his life, even in his later years. Nontsikelo, meanwhile, unable to have more children after Vuyo, turned into an angry, unforgiving mother who is now seeking to make peace with her daughter, and to make amends for her cruelty.

Water — and its ability to give life and to take it — is a theme that runs through the novel as the River Thina and the Wild Coast seas do. The strength of women for whom being pretty holds no value in a tough land is another.

Siyotula does a fine job of delving into the lives of multiple nuanced characters who straddle many worlds that influence their existence. In looking at the complex and often untold stories of people in SA, she provides a fresh angle on our history and suggests that we are a people influenced and shaped by many truths. She deftly avoids moralising, opting instead for an analysis of the many greys that define our troubled society.