BOOK REVIEW: An SA cookbook that will become sticky with love

This book annoys me. I have just one copy, and I cannot decide whether it should be kept on the coffee table, by the stove or by my bed. It is that good.

Friends. Food. Flavour. had its rather strange genesis in 2000 when the legendary SA restaurateur, foodie and wine expert Michael Olivier was asked to put together an SA buffet for a feast on an Australian wine estate, of all places. ..