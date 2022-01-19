BOOK REVIEW: An SA cookbook that will become sticky with love

This book annoys me. I have just one copy, and I cannot decide whether it should be kept on the coffee table, by the stove or by my bed. It is that good.
Friends. Food. Flavour. had its rather strange genesis in 2000 when the legendary SA restaurateur, foodie and wine expert Michael Olivier was asked to put together an SA buffet for a feast on an Australian wine estate, of all places. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now